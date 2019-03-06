

CTV Windsor





There are new charges against Kingsville's former fire chief.

Bob Kissner was re-arrested last week after a new complainant came forward.

Kissner's lawyer Ken Marley tells AM800 News Kissner was processed on the new charges after turning himself in.

He will appear in court on April 10 for the new charges.

Kissner, 62, was previously charged with 17 sex-related offences involving eight different complainants.

A decision on those charges is expected on April 16.