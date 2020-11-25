WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,423 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,005 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

19 are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are in the agri-farm sector

2 cases are community acquired

2 cases are travel related

1 case is a healthcare worker

14 are under investigation

There are 341 active cases. The health unit says 18 people are in the hospital and five are in the ICU.

WECHU has declared a new community outbreak at Victoria Manor.

More coming.