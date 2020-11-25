Advertisement
New community outbreak, 42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Wednesday, November 25, 2020 9:32AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 25, 2020 10:04AM EST
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,423 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,005 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 19 are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 5 cases are in the agri-farm sector
- 2 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are travel related
- 1 case is a healthcare worker
- 14 are under investigation
There are 341 active cases. The health unit says 18 people are in the hospital and five are in the ICU.
WECHU has declared a new community outbreak at Victoria Manor.
More coming.