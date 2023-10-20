New Collision Reporting Centre opens in Leamington

Essex County OPP is informing the public about a second Collision Reporting Centre in Leamington.

It’s located at 7 Clark Street West.

Now residents have two options to report a collision involving property damage in which no injuries are sustained by any of the involved parties.

Collision Reporting Centres:

Essex County Detachment - 1219 Hicks Road in Lakeshore

Leamington Detachment - 7 Clark Street West in Leamington.

What are the hours?

The CRC will be open Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (closed on statutory holidays)

When should I use the CRC?

A collision involving property damage and in which no injuries are sustained by any of the involved parties can be reported to the Huron County CRC. This eliminates the need to call for police attendance. Drivers can then move their vehicles, if driveable, to a safe location reducing the risk of a secondary collision. This will further benefit motorists as it reduces traffic congestion by the rapid clearance of the vehicles involved away from traffic, especially on major highways.

Please note: Drivers involved in a collision must exchange driver's licence, vehicle and insurance information with the other involved drivers as required by Ontario law. If the combined damage is estimated to be over $2,000, you are required to report the collision.

By calling the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, drivers will be provided with detailed information on what they need to do and where they can go to report a collision.

Drivers are required to contact police and an officer will attend the scene if a collision involves:

any injuries or death

a driver failed to remain at the scene

any vehicle carrying dangerous goods

any suspected criminal activity (impaired driver, stolen vehicle)

any driver that refuses to cooperate with the required exchange of information

any municipal, provincial or federal vehicle

damage to the highway property or private property

a cyclist or pedestrian

a vehicle is blocking a live lane(s) and can't be moved

police attendance is requested at the scene by any involved driver(s).

For more information about OPP CRC locations near you visit opp.ca - Collisions and Breakdowns or by clicking on the following link:

www.opp.ca/collisions