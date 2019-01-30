

It’s a record-breaking cold snap in Windsor.

The temperature recorded at the Windsor International Airport was -21.7 Celsius Wednesday morning.

The previous record for Jan. 30 was -20.6C in 1951.

It’s the coldest day since record keeping began in 1940.

Both Environment Canada and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit have issued extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada says wind chill values near -30C are expected Wednesday through Friday morning, due to a frigid arctic air mass and strong winds.

FRIGID temperatures today. Protect yourself by wearing warm clothing. A danger of #hypothermia & #frostbite exists. Temperatures are 20 degrees below avg. Milder temps move in on Friday & the weekend. Protect your pets too! @CTVWindsor #coldweather #PolarVortex / Regards, GA pic.twitter.com/qtWNhmpb5Z — Gary A. Archibald (@GArchibaldCTV) January 30, 2019

Health officials are reminding residents to cover up and dress in layers when outside. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is also reminding pet owners to protect their animals from the extreme cold.

Conditions should improve Friday as milder air moves into the region.