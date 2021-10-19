New cases and COVID-19 outbreaks decrease in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 and a drop in outbreaks in the region.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 460 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,280 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,604 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 216 cases are currently active - 133 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 83 non-VOC are active.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting eight people with COVID in hospital – six are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated. There is one unvaccinated person in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and two patients who are partially/fully vaccinated.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

8 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreaks

7 school outbreaks

That’s a drop in outbreaks since Monday, when there were nine workplace outbreaks and eight school outbreaks.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

7 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel related

2 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED