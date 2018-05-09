New Canadians sworn in at special ceremony in Windsor
New Canadian citizens at swearing in ceremony in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 11:06AM EDT
A special citizenship ceremony in Windsor is welcoming 48 new citizens to Canada.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada hosted the event at Catholic Central High School Wednesday morning.
The event is always held during Catholic Education Week and officials say it is a wonderful reminder about the privilege of freedom that comes with Canadian citizenship.