

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada's new food guide does away with food groups and portion sizes, focusing instead on broader guidelines that include eating more plant-based protein and drinking more water.

The food-guide facelift unveiled today reflects a new approach by Health Canada aimed at promoting healthier eating and lifestyle choices, rather than emphasizing serving sizes and specific foods.

The guide recommends Canadians eat vegetables, fruits and whole grains; choose legumes, nuts and tofu more regularly; and make water their beverage of choice.

The guide also says processed and prepared foods high in sugar and salt should be limited, with a special emphasis on the health risks of consuming alcohol.

The new guide was developed with science and health experts and excluded industry to avoid concerns about political interference that have dogged previous versions.

Early indications the new guide would promote more plant-based protein have already sparked concern among dairy and beef farmers, who are worried about the long-term impacts the change could have on their livelihoods.