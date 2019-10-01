New campaign aims to buy digital mammography scanner for WRH
Shoppers Drug Mart is launching a new women's health campaign called "Love You" in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Windsor Regional Hospital is teaming up with Shoppers Drug Mart to launch a new women's health campaign called "Love You."
Customers at 20 Shoppers Drug Marts across Windsor-Essex can make donations at the cash register to help the stores "grow their tree" by purchasing a paper leaf for $1, butterfly for $5, apple for $10, or bird for $50.
The goal is to raise $50,000 to buy a 3D digital mammography scanner.
The piece of equipment is used identify breast cancer in people who have no signs or symptoms, or to investigate the cause of a breast mass.
The campaign runs from Oct. 5 through Nov. 2.
Dr. Matthew Thibert says it's imperative we make the woman in our lives a priority.