Windsor Regional Hospital is teaming up with Shoppers Drug Mart to launch a new women's health campaign called "Love You."

Customers at 20 Shoppers Drug Marts across Windsor-Essex can make donations at the cash register to help the stores "grow their tree" by purchasing a paper leaf for $1, butterfly for $5, apple for $10, or bird for $50.

The goal is to raise $50,000 to buy a 3D digital mammography scanner.

The piece of equipment is used identify breast cancer in people who have no signs or symptoms, or to investigate the cause of a breast mass.

The campaign runs from Oct. 5 through Nov. 2.

Dr. Matthew Thibert says it's imperative we make the woman in our lives a priority.