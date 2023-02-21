New Beginnings helping youth with free formal wear for upcoming prom season

As prom season approaches, an annual free dress giveaway is back.

New Beginnings and the Youth Outreach team in Windsor have collected hundreds of new and gently used dresses so far.

With the relatively high cost of formal wear and all that goes with attending prom for some youth, the event will help hundreds of students participate in an important coming-of-age event in style.

The formal wear will be given away to those in need on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at New Beginnings at 1015 Highland Avenue in Windsor.

Since the 1970s, New Beginnings has worked with at-risk youth in the community. The organization offers a diverse and dynamic program of services aimed at promoting personal growth, mental and physical health and wellness, education and employment and critical outreach for youth in need — from social programs to the justice system.

Stacey Yannacopoulos, executive director of New Beginnings and her team are happy to help youth as they prepare for a special time in their scholastic careers.

"The whole goal of this is just to eliminate any gaps or any barriers that are in place to making sure that all youth can attend these events,” said Yannacopoulos.

Donations of clothing that have been lightly worn and in good condition are still welcome at the organization’s location at 1049 Janette Avenue in Windsor.

On the list of most wanted are formal dresses, pantsuits, and suits.