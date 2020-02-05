WINDSOR -- WindsorEats is bringing a new beer event to Windsor in April.

Masters of the Brewniverse will showcase exclusive one-off beers in a competition that gives attendees the opportunity to vote for their favourite.

It will take place on Saturday, April 18, at the Downtown Windsor Business Accelerator at 1501 Howard Ave.

The one-day event is intended to give breweries the opportunity to showcase their creativity and win bragging rights.

"This event will be a great opportunity for the brewers to jump back on their pilot systems and experiment with new recipes," says Dwayne Grondin, co-owner and brewer at GL Heritage. "It creates a feeling of excitement and anticipation of new beers for all of our followers.”

There will be two awards decided by a panel of judges - People's Choice and the Master of the Brewniverse.

Breweries such as GL Heritage, Frank Brewing and The Grove Brew House have already committed.

Session One will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Session Two will run 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The winners will be announced at Session Two.

Tickets are available online at WindsorEats.com. Session One tickets are $41 and Session Two tickets are $46. Each ticket includes a branded Masters of the Brewniverse tasting glass and samples.