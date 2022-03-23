New battery manufacturing plant announced for Windsor, estimates 2,500 new jobs

Windsor will be home to the first automotive battery manufacturing operation in Canada, the nearly $5 billion joint venture is expected to create an estimated 2,500 jobs for the area.

Government officials made the official announcement Wednesday morning that Stellantis and LG Energy Solution have executed “binding, definitive agreements” to establish the electric vehicle battery plant which will produce lithium-ion battery cells and modules to “meet a significant portion of Stellantis’ vehicle production requirements in North America.”

“With the battery manufacturing plant located in Windsor, Ont. home to Canada’s largest automotive cluster, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution expect the plant to serve as a catalyst for the establishment of a strong battery supply chain in the region,” a joint news release said.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne and Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra were joined by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli, along with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens for the announcement.

“Stellantis is Windsor’s largest employer and has a rich history in this community. Chrysler began operations in this community in 1925 and has employed generations of Windsor–Essex workers at its facility. With this announcement, we are securing the future for thousands more local workers and securing Windsor’s strategic location as the home of Canada’s electric vehicle future," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said. "As the world pivots to EVs, Windsor will soon be home to the battery manufacturing facility that powers it all.”

The companies will be investing between $4.4 billion to $4.9 billion to build the new plant in Windsor on Twin Oaks Drive near Banwell Road.

Construction is expected to begin this spring with production operations planned to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

The plant aims to have an annual production capacity of more than 45 gigawatt hours and will create an estimated 2,500 new jobs for the Windsor-Essex region.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes pre-recorded video appearance at battery plant announcement. He’s currently overseas at NATO meetings @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/PiVHXwPGof — Rich Garton (@RichGartonCTV) March 23, 2022