New agreement for Essex firefighters
Essex Fire and Rescue fire engine. (Courtesy Essex Fire Department Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 7:43AM EST
Town of Essex firefighters have agreed to a new four year contract with the Town.
Essex Fire and Rescue employs 60 on-call firefighters for Essex, Harrow, and Gesto.
The new agreement is retroactive to December 1, 2017 and will replace the auxiliary firefighter program with a probationary program.
Wages and benefits were also part of the new agreement.