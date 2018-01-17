

LaSalle residents will see their addresses change as Canada Post will recognize the town as its own municipality.

Roughly 11,000 homes in the town have always had a Windsor address, but CTV News has learned that Canada Post will be recognizing the Town of LaSalle as its own municipality this spring.

Mayor Ken Antaya says he's been working on getting the addresses changed for some time and that he is relieved Canada Post is going to remove Windsor from town addresses.

Antaya says he's hopeful the change can happen before next summer's municipal election so voter cards go out correctly to eligible voters.

Canada Post says affected homeowners will be notified by the spring.