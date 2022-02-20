Essex Fire Station two, a modern 8,500 square-foot facility equipped with three bays to accommodate five fire trucks and a large training room has officially opened.

The Town of Essex and Essex Fire and Rescue celebrated the official grand opening of the station at 3575 N Malden Road on Saturday

“This is an important addition to the community and will be integral to the safety and security of our residents,” fire chief Rick Arnel said in a news release. “The location of our newest fire station will enhance the service provided to our residents as it is more central to established residential service areas.”

The grand opening kicked off with the marching of firefighters led by piper John Woodbridge and a blessing from Padre Chris Gevaert followed by a rendition of the Canadian national anthem by trumpeters Jason Nagy and Matthew Lepain, the Town of Essex says.

Remarks from Essex Mayor Richard Meloche and Chief Arnel were given before a “push-in” of the fire trucks, a tradition the town says dates back to the late 1800s.

The building includes three bays that can accommodate up to five fire trucks as well as a training room that can host up to 70 firefighters at a time, allowing all three stations to train in the same space.

The new station comes as part of the town’s master plan. The town says the facility is vital due to the residential and industrial growth in the area.