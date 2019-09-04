Nemak will start their fight to have the Unifor blockade removed from the Windsor plant.

A hearing in front of the Ontario Labour Relations Board starts at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials won't say how long it will take.

Unifor president Jerry Dias and local representatives from Local 200 are listed as "defendants" for starting an "unlawful strike."

Both entrances have been barricaded with cars and union members while factory doors and equipment inside have been chained.

The Mexican-owned aluminum casting plant, which builds engine blocks for General Motors, is expected to close in June 2020, putting 270 people out of work.

