WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Nemak plant in west Windsor will live a little longer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the company confirmed to CTV News the operation will continue past its planned closure date of June 28. The plant is now set to remain open until Aug. 30.

In an email to CTV News, Nemak spokesperson Louise Gaudette said the plan is still to shut down the plant after fulfills its volume requirements.

“This extension is due to the plant being down during the pandemic and the requirement to make contractual parts for our customer,” said Gaudette.

Unifor Local 200 president John D’Agnolo says the union welcomes the extension but, is committed to continuing the fight to keep the plant open.

D’Agnolo says the union is waiting for word on its appeal of the arbitrators’ decision.

“Unfortunately with the delays with COVID and still waiting for the decision has delayed everything and it’s caused a lot of issues,” he said.