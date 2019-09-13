Nemak is asking the court to impose a $250,000 fine for a blockade of the company's Windsor plant that has lasted 12 days.

Nemak lawyers filed contempt of court charges against Unifor and union leaders after they ignored an Ontario Labour Relations Board ruling and a court injunction to end the unlawful strike.

Unifor set up a blockade at the Windsor plant on Sept. 2, in response to Nemak's decision to close the plant in June 2020. The closure would put 173 employees out of a job, as the company moves the work to Mexico.

Justice Terry Patterson had set a deadline of 2 p.m. Friday for both sides to resolve their issues.

Patterson said he would consider fines proposed by Nemak of $25,000 a day against Unifor and $2,000 a day against individual union leaders, including national Unifor president Jerry Dias.

Dias said at a rally Thursday attended by hundreds of union members that the only way the issue gets resolved is at the bargaining table.

Unifor Local 200 president John D'Agnolo said the two sides had a "high level conversation" on Wednesday.

D'Agnolo said they asked the company to live up to their current collective agreement and keep the plant open until the end of 2022.

Company officials claim they have lived up to the terms of the collective agreement, which only calls for 60-days notice of a plant closure.

But D'Agnolo noted they signed a five-year deal with Nemak in 2015, and in 2016, the company asked the workers to take a wage-freeze for three years, starting in 2019.

In exchange, Unifor claims Nemak promised three products would be built here.

Nemak says it cannot keep the plant open, since customer orders are too low, and the plant would only be operating at 10 per cent of capacity.

On Sept. 4, the Ontario Labour Relations Board declared the blockade an unlawful strike. On Sept. 5, Patterson ordered an end to the blocked but the union has defied the order.