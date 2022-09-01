Neighbour dispute leads to several charges for Ridgetown woman

Chatham-Kent police say a 38-year-old woman is facing several charges after a neighbour dispute in Ridgetown.

Police responded to an address on George St in Ridgetown just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Through investigation, police say it was revealed that a woman had approached a group of people and presented a knife while threatening them.

The woman allegedly then began to pick up pieces of asphalt and started throwing them at two separate vehicles. She then is accused of throwing another piece at the door of a residence causing damage.

Officers day the woman then approached a victim and head-butted them, causing an injury.

The 38-year-old Ridgetown woman was located by police shortly after and was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault and three counts of mischief.

While at the police station, during the booking process, police say the accused spit on an officer and further began to kick them as she was being escorted to her cell. She was further charged with assaulting a peace officer. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.