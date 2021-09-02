WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a 28-year-old Chatham man after a dispute with his neighbour.

Officers were called to an address in Chatham on Wednesday for an ongoing neighbour dispute.

Police say they have attended the area several times due to loud music, harassment and crude signage.

The 28-year-old man was previously arrested and charged and placed on conditions in regards to the ongoing dispute.

The matter continued to escalate and Chatham man was arrested and charged with breaching his release conditions, mischief and criminal harassment.

He has was transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters and held for bail.