Neighbour dispute leads to charges

Two men have been arrested after a dispute between neighbours escalated to one threatening the other with a baseball bat, police say.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance on St. George Street in Blenheim where officers learned an altercation took place between the neighbours.

At one point, one man approached the other with a baseball bat. The 59-year-old was arrested and charged with dangerous assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and uttering threats.

The same man also received minor injuries when he was assaulted by his 50-year-old neighbour, police say. He too was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Both men were released from custody with a future court date.