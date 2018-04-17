

CTV Windsor





Negotiations are set to resume Wednesday in an effort to end a strike at Caesars Windsor.

About 2,300 unionized employees have been on strike since April 6 after 59 per cent of employees rejected a three-year tentative agreement.

Picketing employees gathered for a rally late Tuesday afternoon and collected canned goods for the less fortunate in the community.

Unifor Local 444 President James Stewart said it was their way to give back to the community, since the community has been supporting members on the picket line.

“They’ve been on strike for two weeks and they're thinking more about the community than they are about themselves, making sure they're bringing food to make sure the Unemployed Help Centre is there,” said Stewart.

Stewart said it’s also a sign for the employee to come back to the table with a reasonable offer.

“They're sending a message to their employer, come prepared to move the needle forward for them."

Stewart added he's prepared for a lengthy round of talks, and they plan to hold another rally on Sunday with Unifor National President Jerry Dias if an agreement is not reached beforehand.

Caesars Windsor last week postponed shows, Total Rewards promotions, conventions, events and meetings for the rest of April as well as cancelling all hotel reservations booked this month due to the strike.