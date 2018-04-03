

CTV Windsor





Union leaders say they intend to keep negotiating as the deadline looms to reach a new deal for Caesars Windsor workers.

The current contract expires at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The president for uniform local 444 says they still have a long road ahead.

The intention is to work out a tentative deal however members voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike if necessary to back their demands.

Unifor 444 represents roughly 2,300 workers at the casino.