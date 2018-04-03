Negotiations ongoing as contract set to expire at Caesars
Caesars Windsor is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 16, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Last Updated Tuesday, April 3, 2018 9:19AM EDT
Union leaders say they intend to keep negotiating as the deadline looms to reach a new deal for Caesars Windsor workers.
The current contract expires at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
The president for uniform local 444 says they still have a long road ahead.
The intention is to work out a tentative deal however members voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike if necessary to back their demands.
Unifor 444 represents roughly 2,300 workers at the casino.