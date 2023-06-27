Negotiations between Unifor Local 1959 and Windsor Salt stalled, company says

A painting depicting the Windsor Salt strike by artist Dennis White is unveiled in Windsor, Ont. on April 29, 2023. (Source: Windsor Salt) A painting depicting the Windsor Salt strike by artist Dennis White is unveiled in Windsor, Ont. on April 29, 2023. (Source: Windsor Salt)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver