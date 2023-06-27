Negations between Unifor Local 1959 and Windsor Salt stalled

Negotiations between Windsor Salt and the union representing local mine workers have “collapsed,” the company says, extending the months long strike.

According to a Windsor Salt news release, negotiations broke down with Unifor Local 1959 after nearly reaching a new labour agreement that would have ended the 132 days long strike.

The company says high-level officials from Unifor’s national union and Windsor Salt have been engaged in negotiations to end the strike for the past several weeks.

Windsor Salt claims to have offered “significant pay increases” over the life of the proposed agreement, for example workers currently earning $45.24 per hour would end the contract earning $51.84 per hour. A highly skilled production worker would start the contract earning $45.84 per hour and end the contract earning $49.84.

The company says it also offered bonus opportunities, wage premium increases and maintenance of regular “cost-of-living wage adjustments as a hedge against inflation.” Windsor Salt said it offered these and other improvements in exchange for operational changes.

The company said it has also given the union written assurance that it has, under no circumstances, proposed utilizing contractors to eliminate union jobs.

Over the weekend, through intensive discussions, the company claims the union and Windsor Salt appeared to have reached agreement on nearly all proposals.

Parties were discussing plans to end the strike and resume operations when “abruptly and surprisingly” on Monday Unifor Local 1959 backed out on its agreement to certain critical issues.

Negotiations have again stalled as a result.

A rally in front of Windsor City Hall in support of the striking workers is planned for Thursday at 12 p.m.