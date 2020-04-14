LONDON, ONT -- A new survey has found that nearly all Windsor-Essex businesses have suffered a negative impact as a result of the pandemic.

Numbers released Tuesday morning from the Windsor-Essex COVID-19 Economic Task Force show that 90 per cent of businesses reported that they immediately suffered a negative impact.

The survey saw responses from 575 area businesses between March 22 and April 8.

While 92.7 per cent saw negative impacts just 3.7 per cent say a positive impact.

More than half of the responding businesses have laid of employees temporarily, and nearly 30 per cent have laid off employees permanently.

The survey can be read in full here.

A majority of the respondents said that they believe there needs to be more intervention from governments to address the situation.