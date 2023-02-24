Nearly $6 million going towards community infrastructure and tourism in southwestern Ontario

FedDev Ontario is supporting 26 projects in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton to enhance public spaces and attract visitors.

Windsor–Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced Friday a total investment of nearly $6 million for the projects.

He said these investments, through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), will ensure vibrant community spaces and tourism attractions that will keep visitors coming back year after year.

“The investments for these 26 projects are helping southwestern Ontario communities and businesses welcome back tourists and prepare for a strong, resilient future,” said Kusmierczyk.

Government officials say a strong and inviting community will create jobs and grow their local economy.

Art Windsor-Essex hosted the announcement, and received an investment of over $135,000 to create an innovative digital tourism art experience. This is expected to attract visitors to downtown Windsor and showcase artworks from the gallery’s incredible collection.

“AWE is confident that the unprecedented digital art experience we are creating with this Tourism Relief Fund support will attract new audiences from both sides of the border. We are grateful to work with FedDev Ontario as a critical partner in our journey towards economic recovery,” said Jennifer Matotek, executive director, Art Windsor-Essex.

Developed in partnership with Moment Factory, the project has launched and will run until June 4, 2023.

Hackforge is receiving over $100,000 to develop inclusive tourism experiences by and for the region’s 2SLGBTQ2I+ community in southern Ontario through its Tourism Innovation Lab "Spark" Program.

"Thanks to the support of the Tourism Relief Fund, Hackforge and its Tourism Innovation Lab partners have developed and launched a 2SLGBTQ+ “Spark” Program to support new 2SLGBTQ+-led tourism experiences in southern Ontario,” said Justin Lafontaine, program lead of the tourism innovation lab with Hackforge.