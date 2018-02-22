

The MPP for Windsor West questioned why auto-workers are entitled to fewer personal emergency and bereavement leave days in the legislature Thursday.

"It's not just workers which assemble vehicles who are impacted,” says Lisa Gretzky. “I've had workers at paint - plastic and part suppliers who don't have the same benefits as those at assembly plants and they have less protection under the ESA."

New Democrat - Lisa Gretzky - brought up the Employment Standards Act and says she has signatures of 15-hundred automotive workers calling for fair treatment.

Under the act workers are entitled to ten days leave - but those in the auto-sector are only give seven.

The province says it consulted with industry and labour groups before introducing the act - but it's a work in progress.