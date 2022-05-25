NDP renews calls for removal of Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington

The outgoing NDP MP for Essex is now calling for the removal of Audrey Festeryga.

Taras Natyshak is set to host a virtual news conference Wednesday, along with the NDP candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington Brock McGregor.

The issue first came to light on May 18, when the NDP sent a letter to Elections Ontario asking for a full investigate into the signatures Festeryga used for her candidacy paperwork.

CTV News has reviewed the 30 signatures. They are for constituents from Tilbury, Merlin, Blenheim and Leamington. All were witnessed by former candidate Alex Mazurek.

In a statement, provided by the NDP, one of the people who signed, says they did not intend to support Festeryga, rather Mazurek.

At the time, Elections Ontario would not say if they were investigating the claim or not.

In a brief statement provided May 18, a media spokesperson for the Ontario Liberal Party told CTV News Festeryga’s paperwork was all valid.

CTV News has reached out for comment from Elections Ontario, the Liberal party and Festeryga.

More to come…