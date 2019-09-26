NDP candidates in Windsor Essex have outlined their party's plan on how to immediately assist victims of climate disasters such as flooding.

Brian Masse, Cheryl Hardcastle and Tracey Ramsey say if elected -- an NDP government would invest $2.5-billion to help municipalities pay for local infrastructure improvement projects.

They also say the money would not need to be matched by other levels of government.

"Transitioning into a clean energy, carbon-free economy will create the jobs of the future while investing in workers and communities,” said Ramsey

“People in our communities feel the impacts of the climate crisis. They have experienced flood damage to their homes not just once but several times and have had home insurance coverage cancelled because of it. Liberals have failed to take action,” said Hardcastle.

The New Democrats say part of the funding to pay for the program would come from the end of subsidies for oil and gas companies.

“Justin Trudeau is not showing the climate leadership people need. He spent around $3.3 billion a year on subsidies for big oil and gas companies and didn’t bother to ensure provinces dealing with climate related disasters have the help they need," said Masse.

So what are the other party platforms on dealing with the impact of climate change.

The Green Party says it would invest in climate-proofing essential infrastructure, such as upgrading water systems.

The Liberals say they will create a low-cost national flood insurance program while assisting homeowners with relocation to avoid repeat flooding. The Liberals also plan to roll out an EI disaster assistance benefit for people whose livelihoods are affected when disaster strikes.

The Conservatives plan to invest in the preservation of wetlands to help protect Canada from flooding and droughts.