

CTV Windsor





Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Windsor Saturday, talking about trade tariffs.

Singh plans to meet with workers and businesses who are being hit hard by the US trade tariffs.

His first stop is at Unifor Local 444 where he’ll meet with members and leaders of the union.

He also wants to discuss the threat of additional tariffs as well as job losses that may result from trade deals like the Trans-Pacific Partnership

Singh also plans to stop in at a “Trade Graveyard” on an east Windsor front lawn. It was created by 14-year-old Windsor girl Jada Mallott to illustrate her concerns about the TPP.

Singh will have a private tour of the Atlas Tube, steel manufacturer and in the evening will be at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 100th anniversary celebrations.

The NDP leader will spend his Sunday in Windsor, Tecumseh and Maidstone.

