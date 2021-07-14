WINDSOR, ONT. -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising to pay and protect the essential workers with a plan that will create more than a million jobs.

Singh made the announcement during a stop in Windsor on Wednesday.

“Even before the pandemic, life was getting harder for lots of people, and good jobs with decent wages and basic benefits were getting harder and harder to come by. It shouldn’t be this way,” said Singh.

He says good jobs at decent wages with access to basic benefits were becoming increasingly difficult to find.

“By building better workplaces and getting people back to work building up our communities, making products that people want and need, and helping people who care for others, we can chart a new course that puts you and your family first,” said Singh.

This is a developing story. More coming.