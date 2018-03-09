

CTV Windsor





Ontario’s NDP Leader says if they form the next government, the party will spend more money on health care and even create a new ministry.

Andrea Horwath made those pledges during a stop in Windsor on Friday. She was joined by joined by Windsor West NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky, Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield and Essex MPP Taras Natyshak.

Horwath discussed hospital overcrowding and wait-times during the visit, noting dozens of mental health beds are sitting unused at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Hospital.

“Hotel Dieu and the workers here are not getting the support they need from the Wynne Liberals,” said Horwath, who claimed up to $8-million is needed to operate those unused beds.

“It’s shocking when you think about the stress that our hospitals are under. The crowding and overcrowding in our hospitals to know there are some 89 beds here that could be utilized to take the pressure off.”

Horwath defends the need for more money despite the Liberals' plan to increase the healthcare budget by $11.5 billion in the next three years.

“I'm sorry. The Liberals have been cutting back in the health care budget on hospitals for a decade now,” said Horwath when responding to a question from CTV News. “They've been funding hospitals below inflation or at zero.”

Horwath also said if she were Premier, an NDP government would create Ontario's first Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions.

She also promised an NDP government would fund hospitals, at minimum, to the rate of inflation, population growth and to meet the unique needs of communities.

“The province of Ontario under the Liberals has been failing Ontarians and we can absolutely turn that around,” added Horwath.