WINDSOR, ONT. -- The leader of the federal New Democrats made a stop in Windsor to announce a campaign promise on long-term care for seniors.

Jagmeet Singh held a virtual discussion with current and former NDP Windsor and Essex MPs to outline the party’s vision to handle the crisis, called Care Guarantee.

“The incredible number of lives lost at long-term care homes and the heartbreaking stories coming out of these residences highlight the deadly flaws in Canada’s system. Residents, their families and staff have had to suffer unimaginable hardships,” said Singh.

He blamed underfunding to Canada’s Health System.

Some ideas of Singh include a Rapid Response Unit, which would oversee a crisis in long-term care home if it were struggling with an outbreak.

Another idea is to have inspections to ensure appropriate levels of care and staff ratios at LTC residences.

Singh added the NDP would achieve this by adding an additional $5 billion in long-term care funding and increase the Health Transfer.

Singh also said he wanted to see profits out of long-term care.

To end waiting lists into LTCs the New Democrats have proposed to expand the National Housing Strategy to create new supportive housing.