

CTV Windsor





Andrea Horwath is in Windsor talking about hospital overcrowding and wait-times, noting dozens of mental health beds are sitting unused at Hôtel-Dieu Grace, alleging it’s because Kathleen Wynne refuses to fund them.

Horwath was joined by joined by Windsor West NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky, Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield and Essex MPP Taras Natyshak in front the Windsor hospital. The group says that the beds can be used to help those in need of mental health services, but only if Wynne delivers the funding, immediately.

“Windsor families are struggling with a mental health system in crisis. Decades of cuts by consecutive Liberal and Conservative governments have left behind overcrowded hospitals and long wait-lists for care,” said Horwath. “These beds could alleviate some of the pressure, it’s astonishing to me that Kathleen Wynne is leaving them empty.”

“The Liberal government has had over a decade to fix mental health services, but instead they have made the situation worse with Conservative-style cuts and budget freezes,” said Horwath.

Horwath says she is committed to giving seniors and all Ontarians health care that they can count on and overhauling mental health and addiction services through a dedicated Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions.

She has promised that an NDP government would fund hospitals, at minimum, to the rate of inflation, population growth and to meet the unique needs of communities.

The NDP leader is also in town outlining her campaign, ahead of the June 7 provincial election.