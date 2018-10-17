

CTV Windsor





NDP MPP for Essex is helping Chatham-Kent residents in their fight for better well water.

Taras Natyshak says the Doug Ford government is not taking any action to help families in Chatham-Kent that have been dealing with black water coming from their wells.

Natyshak put the question directly to the Ford government Tuesday at Queen’s Park.

“For more than a year, family farms that surround Samsung’s North Kent One wind turbine site have had black, undrinkable water coming from their wells,” said Natyshak. “I have seen first-hand what that water looks like and scientists have shown that the sediment is actually black shale, which is known to contain heavy metals.”

Natyshak says the government is joining Kathleen Wynne's side, refusing to do a health hazard investigation at these farms.



“These families are not just worried about the quality of the water in their wells for their own sake,”says Natysak. “They are also afraid to report the sediments in their well water for fear of loss of property value.”

Natyshak says no clear answers have been provided by Ford.

On the company’s website, officials with North-Kent Wind say they received 16 complaints about water quality last year. They say they gave each complainant fresh water while investigating.

North Kent Wind said it deemed the water quality was not related to their work, rather the concerns appeared related to well construction, the condition of existing well pumping and treatment equipment, on-going maintenance, or lack of maintenance in combination with the natural conditions in the region.

Ontario’s Ministry of Environment agreed with the company’s findings.