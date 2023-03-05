National Week of Francophonie starts Monday

A week-long celebration of all things French begins across the region Monday.

E.J Lajeunesse school is hosting several events for National Week of Francophonie to celebrate French heritage through film, food and activities.

“At the school here at Lajeunesse, we are having all kinds of activities to celebrate this week,” said cultural program leader Diane Leonard. “Make sure the kids know what it's all about for them to be proud of all the fact that they have the French language.”

There are nearly 20 French schools in Windsor-Essex.

The month of March is Francophonie month. This year’s International Day of Francophonie lands on Mar. 20.