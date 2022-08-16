Nana’s Bakery owner feels 'violated' after break-in

A south Windsor bakery owner is upset after a break-in and theft at his business for the first time in 25 years.

Nana's Bakery owner Doug Romanek says someone smashed through the door early Sunday morning.

Romanek told CTV News on Tuesday he feels “violated” after the incident.

The person broke in through the door and took some product along with money from the till.

He says about $200 to $300 was taken from the cash register and about $200 from a donation jar.

The money in the collection jar was intended for a local athlete heading to Portugal in October for the World Down Syndrome Swimming Championships.

Even though he’s distraught over what happened, Romanek says he's been receiving support and donations from Windsor-Essex residents and beyond to help replenish the funds.

Windsor police are investigating the incident.

With files from CTV's Travis Fortnum.