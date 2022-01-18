Name chosen for new school in east end

Windsor, Ont. -

A new school in Windsor’s east end officially has a name.

During the Greater Essex County District School Board meeting Tuesday, trustees approved “Eastview Horizon Public School,” for the new institution in Forest Glade.

The new school will replace Eastwood and Parkview public schools

It will be located on Stillmeadow Road.

“The committee was split half and half between the word horizon and the word harmony,” says trustee Gale Simko-Hatfield.

The school will have students from kindergarten to grade eight.

“Forest Glade has multiple parks and they all have names. Some committee members, the majority didn’t wanna have confusion that when you saw the name you were talking about a park,” says Simko-Hatfield.

Eastland Park was also up for consideration as a potential name.