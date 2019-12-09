Anyone interested in naloxone training or information can take part at a free workshop in Windsor.

The Aids Committee of Windsor is hosting the second workshop of their Label Me Person Campaign.

The workshop focuses on the different types of opioids, the effects of opioids, effect of overdose, and naloxone information.

It will outline different types of naloxone and how to effectively respond to an overdose.

At the end of the workshop, naloxone training can be given to those who are interested.

The event takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Drouillard Place at 1102 Drouillard Road.

Another workshop on consumption and treatment services is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Drouillard Place.