'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100K

Patricia Tootill of Belle River, Ont. (Source: OLG) Patricia Tootill of Belle River, Ont. (Source: OLG)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver