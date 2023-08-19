'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100K

A mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.

According to OLG, Patricia Tootill matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order during the July 21 Lotto Max draw, winning $100,000.

The 64-year-old mother and grandmother is an occasional lottery winner. She always plays Encore, but this was her first big win.

Patricia said she was going to visit her cousin when she decided to check her ticket by scanning it on the OLG app.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” she said. “I must have scanned my ticket a dozen times. Then, I ran up and down the stairs screaming!”

Patricia then soon shared the good news with her loved ones.

“My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons as my grandkids laughed and danced. Everyone was just thrilled!” she said.

So what does Patricia plan to do with her newfound winnings?

The retiree plans to share her winnings with her family and take them on vacation somewhere warm.

“I can let out a sigh because this win will make things easier. It’s also going to make our retirement more comfortable,” she said. “Winning is an amazing and unbelievable feeling.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on Manning Road in Tecumseh.