Murder suspect in custody, impaired transport truck driver, and thunderstorms hammer the region: Top Windsor stories this week
Michigan police have arrested a man wanted for murder after eight months on the lam, a citizen is credited with getting an allegedly impaired transport truck driver off Highway 401, and residents clean up after thunderstorms tore through the region.
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Michigan
Malique Calloo, one of Canada's most wanted fugitives, was arrested by Michigan authorities on July 23, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service)Windsor police say one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested.
Malique Calloo was taken into custody in Michigan Sunday by members of the United States Marshal Service, Windsor police said in a statement.
The 27-year-old was wanted by the Windsor Police Service for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Daniel Squalls. The 24-year-old victim was shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East on Nov. 28, 2022.
Kingsville cleanup continues after 'unbelievable' summer storm
Extensive damage after a severe summer storm roared through Kingsville, Ont. Pictured on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Residents in Kingsville continue to contend with the aftermath of a summer storm that knocked electricity out for thousands and brought countless large trees and branches to the ground.
Officials said no injuries were reported following the late day storm on Wednesday, though several people had been displaced or relocated.
“It was pretty fierce actually,” said Kingsville resident John Salsbury. “It was just going crazy.”
B & E suspect arrested in Windsor after trying to get his car back from impound
Windsor Police Services headquarters. (CTV News file photo) One person has been arrested following a break-and-enter in downtown Windsor last month.
On June 20, police were investigating the incident that happened at a business in the 100 block of University Avenue West near Pelissier Street.
According to police, the suspect smashed windows to get into the property, causing $2,000 in damage.
OPP arrest alleged impaired transport truck driver
An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region)Chatham area OPP officers are crediting a Good Samaritan with helping to get an impaired transport truck driver off the roads.
An officer with the Elgin County OPP Chatham detachment located a commercial truck on Monday around 8:22 p.m. heading eastbound on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent after an individual called to report a suspected driver.
Power restored to most of Harrow following severe thunderstorm
An uprooted tree in Blenheim after a storm blew through southern Ontario on July 26, 2023. (Source: Sarah Chambers/Facebook)Thousands of people were without power following a storm that blew through Essex County on Wednesday afternoon.
According to ELK Energy, all of Harrow was without power with some of the issues coming from Hydro One and some coming from ELK.
The Town of Essex says crews are actively working with E.L.K., HydroOne and other organizations to clear debris, assess the damage, and restore power to affected areas. The utilities company says power has been restored to most customers.
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Watch video of SUV plowing through sidewalk, almost hitting dozens of people in downtown Toronto
A video of a vehicle driving onto a sidewalk and nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians in downtown Toronto has surfaced after police reported a road rage incident on Saturday.
Canada eliminated from Women's World Cup after lopsided 4-0 loss to Australia
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.
Prince William serves veggie burgers to stunned customers
Prince William has shocked unsuspecting members of the public at a food truck in London when he appeared as the server handing out veggie burgers.
RCMP to update search for youth who went missing during Nova Scotia storm flooding
Nova Scotia RCMP are expected to provide an update today on the search for a youth who went missing on July 22 when four people were swept away by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here's a look at that investigation
A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the then-president's 2020 election loss.
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Breakthrough in B.C. port dispute as new tentative deal is reached
A late-night breakthrough could herald an end to British Columbia's long-running port dispute, with the longshore workers' union and the employers' association announcing a new tentative agreement.
Apple trailer spill causing major delay on Highway 401 in Toronto
A trailer of apples tumbled onto Highway 401 causing a major delay ahead of morning rush hour in west Toronto on Monday.
‘The worst it’s ever been’: Cambridge homeless shelter calling for more support
A Cambridge homeless shelter is calling for support from the community after seeing a spike in those experiencing homelessness using their supports.
Road closed near Brantford for crash investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a section of Bishopgate Road west of Paris, Ont. after a crash.
Capsized sailboat among several occurrences on OPP patrolled water over the weekend
OPP in Grey Bruce are hoping to bring attention to marine safety after eight calls in just three days. Three of the incidents took place on July 29 between 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Police say driver 'tried to mow down pedestrians'
According to police, a man pulled up into a city park and 'began attempting to annoy a homeless encampment by blasting his horn for several minutes.'
Suspect sought after triple stabbing sends youths to hospital, Huron OPP say
Police are investigating after a stabbing incident sent three youths to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the victims was later transported to London's Victoria Hospital via air ambulance where they remain.
Humidity on hold in Simcoe County
The weather forecast is offering a little relief after last week's humidity.
One person injured after motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte
One person is hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte, Sunday evening
Barrie among list of cities where crime was on the rise in 2022
Police reported crimes across the country are up for a second straight year and the City of Barrie wasn't exempt from the list.
Dangerous armed fugitive arrested in Quebec City on a Canada-wide warrant
A man considered dangerous who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant was arrested on the weekend in Quebec City.
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
Do you know this man? Police seek public's help
Police are looking to identify a person of interest in connection with ongoing investigation in Elliot Lake, Ont.
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 service in Ottawa today
OC Transpo will provide more information about the timeline for the return of light-rail transit service in Ottawa today, as commuters kick off a third week riding the R1 replacement bus service instead of the O-Train.
Sun and clouds in the forecast for the final day of July
Sun and clouds in the forecast for the final day of July
Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end reopens for Monday morning commute
Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end reopened in time for the Monday morning commute, after weekend construction to install a new pedestrian bridge.
Watch video of SUV plowing through sidewalk, almost hitting dozens of people in downtown Toronto
A video of a vehicle driving onto a sidewalk and nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians in downtown Toronto has surfaced after police reported a road rage incident on Saturday.
Man dead, another injured after crash on Hwy. 401 in North York
One man has died and another suffered serious injuries after a crash on Highway 401 in North York.
Apple trailer spill causing major delay on Highway 401 in Toronto
A trailer of apples tumbled onto Highway 401 causing a major delay ahead of morning rush hour in west Toronto on Monday.
Problems on Montreal REM light-rail line on first day of operation
The new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) between Montreal and the South Shore officially entered service at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
Montreal gas prices are highest they've been in 2023
Montrealers are paying the most at the pump they have in just under a year as gas prices have risen to the highest they've been in 2023.
Quebecers paying more for electricity would contribute to energy efficiency, says think tank
Quebec would have a better chance of improving its energy efficiency by increasing electricity rates rather than maintaining its current programs, argues the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI).
RCMP to update search for youth who went missing during Nova Scotia storm flooding
Nova Scotia RCMP are expected to provide an update today on the search for a youth who went missing on July 22 when four people were swept away by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
N.S. flooding: Bedford families struggle to rebuild amid mold, insurance worries
Families in the Bedford, N.S., area are still grappling with cleaning up their homes more than a week after devastating floods struck the province.
'That's what Pride is about': PM makes surprise visit to P.E.I. Pride parade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was a surprise guest at the P.E.I. Pride parade in Charlottetown Saturday afternoon.
Protestors bring calls for landfill search to World Police and Fire Games
A group of protestors demanding a search for the remains of two murdered Indigenous women brought their calls to the World Police and Fire Games.
Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police
A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).
TSB officials investigating Kananaskis plane crash that killed six
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has arrived in Kananaskis Country to investigate a fatal plane crash that killed six people Friday.
Highway 16 in Acheson closed due to crash
A crash west of Edmonton Monday morning involved a pedestrian and one vehicle, police say.
Multiple vehicles involved in major collision in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant
First responders flooded Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood early Monday morning following a major collision.
Breakthrough in B.C. port dispute as new tentative deal is reached
A late-night breakthrough could herald an end to British Columbia's long-running port dispute, with the longshore workers' union and the employers' association announcing a new tentative agreement.
