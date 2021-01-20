WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Municipality of Leamington has purchased the sites of two former public schools to “encourage the development” of affordable housing.

A news release from the municipality announcing the news on Wednesday said the properties at 125 Talbot Street West (former Leamington District Secondary School) and 134 Mill Street East (former Mill Street Public School) were purchased for affordable housing development in Leamington and to support other strategic long-term goals.

The use or disposal of the buildings at each site has not yet been determined.

“The provision of suitable housing to meet the diverse needs of Leamington’s population is a fundamental component of the Municipality’s Strategic Plan,” said Peter Neufeld, chief administrative officer. “We look forward to building on local partnerships to generate inclusive, affordable housing solutions that work for people across the housing continuum, and fulfilling other long-term strategic goals.”

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald said council is eager to see more potential housing options.

“We, as council, have been very excited at this opportunity to see the beginning of better housing opportunities for Leamington residents and for newcomers who have been unable to settle here due to the lack of affordable properties,” she said. “Not every community has an opportunity like this one to see the beginning of a resolution to the housing crisis that is a national problem, not just ours.”

As plans progress the municipality says it will offer further details on proposed development and involved partners.