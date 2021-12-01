Municipality of Lakeshore seeks input on St. Clair Shores Park improvements

Windsor, Ont. -

Community members and park-goers are asked to share their input on the future of Lakeshore’s St. Clair Shores Park.

An online survey is open for submissions until Dec. 13 for residents to give their feedback as part of the park design and budget process. Residents are also invited to take park in a virtual engagement session on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for park users and residents to share your thoughts and shape the future of St. Clair Shores Park,” said Mayor Tom Bain. “We want to know what investments and improvement you would like made, and your feedback will be crucial to inform Council’s budget discussions and the park’s final design process.”

The St. Clair Shores Park Community Survey is available online and will ask respondents to rank their preferences on the importance of several amenities or upgrades based on Lakeshore’s Master Plan.

To register to attend the virtual engagement session Tuesday, Dec. 7 email ParksFeedback@Lakeshore.ca or call 519-727-0470 ext. 512 or 528. Attendees will need a computer, smart mobile device, or telephone to participate in the session.

Background information on St. Clair Shores Park, park design and budget process is available on the Municipality of Lakeshore website.