WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Municipality of Lakeshore has closed the West Beach due to a number of group gatherings.

According to a municipality news release, enforcement officers have observed a growing number of groups visiting and staying at the beach, breaching the current COVID-19 restrictions.

As of Sunday at 12:01 a.m. the West Beach will be closed and barricaded to prevent access.

Residents will still be able to use the jetty for walkthrough access, but the municipality reminds residents to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from others using it.

Those who are members of the same household, a member of another household who lives alone, or a care giver for a member of either household are able to walk through the amenity today.

A&J’s Snack Shack will stay open for take-out only, in accordance with the provincial emergency order.

The municipality says dining or gathering in the area is not permitted and enforcement officers will be conducting community patrols over the weekend.

The provincial stay-at-home order was extended on Thursday for another two weeks.