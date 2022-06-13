Municipality of Chatham-Kent seeking 350 workers to fill poll positions

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is looking to fill about 350 positions for this year’s municipal election.

Workers are needed for various positions for the Advance Poll Days (Oct. 13, 14, and 15) as well as Election Day on Oct. 24.

“Elections are about public participation and having members of the community handle poll duties is an important part of that,” said elections coordinator Andrea Tsinias. “It’s an excellent chance to take part in our democratic process and get paid for your time.”

All election workers will also receive paid training.

Different job descriptions and pay rates are available on the Chatham-Kent elections website.

Those interested in applying need to complete an online Election Employment Application. There will also be hard copies available at the Municipal Offices in Chatham, Blenheim, Dresden, Ridgetown, Dresden and Tilbury.

Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, July 27.