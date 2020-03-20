LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent is closing municipal offices across the county effective immediately.

The move comes as the County works to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to consider the safety of the public and its staff.

This week Chatham-Kent had its first two cases confirmed.

The following centres will be closed until further notice:

  • Municipal Centres in Blenheim
  • Chatham (Civic Centre)
  • Chatham ServiceOntario
  • Dresden (including ServiceOntario)
  • Ridgetown
  • Tilbury and Wallaceburg
  • Municipal Information Desks in Bothwell
  • Thamesville and Wheatley
  • Park Avenue Business Centre in Chatham

Only a few essential services will be deemed urgent and scheduled for in-person appointments.

Customers requesting urgent municipal services or information are required to call 519-360-1998 or email ckinfo@chatham-kent.ca.