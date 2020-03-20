LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent is closing municipal offices across the county effective immediately.

The move comes as the County works to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to consider the safety of the public and its staff.

This week Chatham-Kent had its first two cases confirmed.

The following centres will be closed until further notice:

Municipal Centres in Blenheim

Chatham (Civic Centre)

Chatham ServiceOntario

Dresden (including ServiceOntario)

Ridgetown

Tilbury and Wallaceburg

Municipal Information Desks in Bothwell

Thamesville and Wheatley

Park Avenue Business Centre in Chatham

Only a few essential services will be deemed urgent and scheduled for in-person appointments.

Customers requesting urgent municipal services or information are required to call 519-360-1998 or email ckinfo@chatham-kent.ca.