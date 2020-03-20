Municipal offices close across Chatham-Kent
Published Friday, March 20, 2020 9:12AM EDT
Chatham Civic Centre (Google Maps)
LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent is closing municipal offices across the county effective immediately.
The move comes as the County works to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to consider the safety of the public and its staff.
This week Chatham-Kent had its first two cases confirmed.
The following centres will be closed until further notice:
- Municipal Centres in Blenheim
- Chatham (Civic Centre)
- Chatham ServiceOntario
- Dresden (including ServiceOntario)
- Ridgetown
- Tilbury and Wallaceburg
- Municipal Information Desks in Bothwell
- Thamesville and Wheatley
- Park Avenue Business Centre in Chatham
Only a few essential services will be deemed urgent and scheduled for in-person appointments.
Customers requesting urgent municipal services or information are required to call 519-360-1998 or email ckinfo@chatham-kent.ca.