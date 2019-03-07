

Chatham-Kent’s mayor and councilors are speaking out over the theft of a commemorative plaque from the former Southwestern Regional Centre at Cedar Springs.

The plaque was installed five years ago as a memorial to those who were harmed at the facility but police received a report today that it had been removed.

“Theft and vandalism of any kind is a stain on our community but when that theft is in regard to a vulnerable segment of the population it is particularly disgusting,” says Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff. “I urge anyone with information on the incident to contact the Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.”

Canniff says both vandalism and theft costs all local residents by causing higher taxes and insurance costs.

“If the incidents happen to public property, ultimately, the taxpayer foots the bill while private property incidents cost the owner and drive up insurance rates,” Canniff says.

The centre operated from 1961 to 2008. Five years ago the province reached a settlement regarding what it called “abuse and neglect” of some patients who were placed at the facility due to developmental issues, according to the municipality.

South Kent Councillor Anthony Ceccacci noted his disappointment in the destruction property.

“To the residents and families of those involved, it has a great meaning,” Ceccacci says. “It represents so much more than just a plaque. We’re hoping that whoever took it realizes that fact. We’re hoping for a safe return.”