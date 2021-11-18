Multiple vehicle collision sends one to hospital

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police are investigating a collision that sent one driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday there was a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area of University Avenue West at Dougall Avenue.

One driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate and are anticipating further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.