Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle collision that resulted in two vehicles crashing into a number of shops along the main drag in Emeryville.

One pick-up truck looks to have struck the Lube Plus building while another truck appears to be lodged in a neighbouring store at 1196 County Road 22. Witnesses say the collision happened sometime after 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Police, Fire and EMS is on scene and the investigation is underway. At this time, police aren't sure what happened.

One person has been taken to hospital with injuries, the extent of which are unknown.

More to come…