Multiple stolen items recovered as OPP charge Wheatley man

A 49-year-old Wheatley man is facing charges after police recovered several stolen items.

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) in Leamington, executed a search warrant on May 12, 2022, on Ridge Road in Essex.

Police say they recovered multiple stolen items as a result, including vehicles, a bobcat and trailers.

The Wheatley man was arrested and charged with Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 x 2.

He was released with a future court date.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.